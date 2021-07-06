Mikel Arteta has a clear idea of where he wants to take Arsenal, proclaims Cesc Fabregas
Today at 9:39 PM
Cesc Fabregas has backed Mikel Arteta to succeed in a difficult job at Arsenal and believes that his experience alongside Pep Guardiola will be key to any success that the club has. The former Gunners midfielder also added that Arteta will succeed at Emirates Stadium if given time to do so.
Despite winning the FA Cup at the end of the 2019/20 season, questions continue to be asked of whether the Gunners have the right man at their helm with a relatively inexperienced manager being thrown in at the Premier League deep end. At a time when Arsenal has been going through an identity crisis, fans and supporters have held back in their opinion of Mikel Arteta although there are concerns.
Alongside the FA Cup, Arteta also delivered the Community Shield during his time in the Emirates Stadium dugout and Fabregas believes progress will be made by the 39-year-old, who is about to enter his second full season. The former Arsenal midfielder also backed Arteta to bring imminent success at Arsenal after enduring a difficult period and admitted that his experience alongside Pep Guardiola will be key to any success the club has going forward.
"He’s a guy that loves football. He knows what he's doing. He's got a clear idea of where he wants to go. Even now, if you speak to some of the players, they will tell you that they really enjoy playing under him, that the trainings are well, that they feel prepared and they know what they're doing."He was very lucky in terms of being next to Pep for I don't know how many years exactly but it was like super preparation for a young coach," Fabregas said, reported by Goal.
"I mean if I could have the chance to do something like that, I think I could grab it without any question because it’s like doing a masters when you are only finishing high school. It’s a difficult job, it really is because of where he got the club and where the aim is that Arsenal should be, but I think Edu and the board believe a lot in him and hopefully, he can be the man to bring this team forward."
