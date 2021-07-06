Luke Shaw has every attribute to be one of best left-backs in world, proclaims Harry Maguire
Today at 5:05 PM
In light of Luke Shaw’s performances, Harry Maguire believes that the England left-back has the attributes and ability to become one of the best in his position. The Manchester United star enjoyed a resurgent 2020/21 season and has played a key role in England’s performances at Euro 2020.
After his injury struggles, few expected Luke Shaw to find his way back into the fray again but things have changed under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. It has seen Shaw find his best form again with the full-back thriving for Manchester United over the 2020/21 season. The full-back played a key role as the Red Devils finished second on the Premier League table and it earned him a call-up for Euro 2020.
However, despite Kieran Trippier starting the first game as the left-back, Shaw took over from England’s second game and hasn’t looked back. It has seen the former Southampton star carry his domestic form into the tournament and, on the back of that, Harry Maguire has admitted that Shaw has the attributes to be one of the best in the world. He also added that the full-back’s mentality and attitude to the game is his biggest strength as he keeps pushing himself to improve.
"I think first and foremost his ability has always been there. He has great ability, he has every attribute to be one of the best left-backs in the world. I would probably say the main difference I feel within Luke is his mentality, in terms of pushing himself and really the demands he is putting on himself now to not just be a six out of 10 in each and every game, not to play comfortable,” Maguire said, reported Goal.
"[it's] to go and push on and be himself and push himself to be the best player on the pitch, because there’s no reason why he can’t do that with all the attributes and ability that he has."
