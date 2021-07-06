Jose Mourinho is one of the best managers in the world, admits Harry Kane
Today at 9:47 PM
Harry Kane has revealed he's been in touch with former manager Jose Mourinho and believes that the Portuguese boss is one of the best in the world. The prolific striker has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester City after the tournament ends but is reportedly fully focused on the Euros.
After a poor start to the tournament, Harry Kane has found his best form again with three goals in two knockout-round matches for England and it has helped the Three Lions reach the semi-final stage where they'll face Denmark on Wednesday. But while internationally Kane has been enjoying great form, domestically his future is uncertain at the moment with several rumours suggesting a move to Manchester City.
That is in light of Tottenham's struggles to win silverware over the years with Kane keen on changing that personally. However, while Spurs have finally appointed a new manager, in the form of Nuno Espirito Santo, the striker admitted that he has been in contact with former boss Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese international was sacked by Spurs in April and has since signed for AS Roma but Kane admitted that he has always been a big admirer of his former boss and that Mourinho has had a great influence on his growth.
“He’s great, he’s been texting me as well. It’s common knowledge we have a great relationship and got on really well. I really respect him as a manager and person. I wish him all the best at Roma. It's great to have one of the best managers in the world on your side. I will always respect him and hopefully be in contact with him for the rest of my career,” Kane said, reported by Goal.
