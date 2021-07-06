Jose Mourinho is one of the best managers in the world, admits Harry Kane

That is in light of Tottenham's struggles to win silverware over the years with Kane keen on changing that personally. However, while Spurs have finally appointed a new manager, in the form of Nuno Espirito Santo, the striker admitted that he has been in contact with former boss Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese international was sacked by Spurs in April and has since signed for AS Roma but Kane admitted that he has always been a big admirer of his former boss and that Mourinho has had a great influence on his growth.