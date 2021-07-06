Impossible to buy strikers at current prices because we are struggling financially, claims Pep Guardiola
Today at 5:04 PM
Pep Guardiola has admitted that Manchester City are struggling financially and thus may be unable to buy a new striker at the prices that has been quoted to them. The Premier League giants are looking to replace Sergio Aguero this summer with potential moves for Harry Kane and Erling Haaland.
With Sergio Aguero leaving for Barcelona the end of the 2020/21 season, on a free-transfer, many expected Manchester City to chase after Harry Kane especially with the Englishman keen on leaving Tottenham. However, while the Cityzens have already reportedly tabled an offer for the English forward, it could see them spend well above £100 million on the Spurs man. Not only that, City have been linked with a move for Erling Haaland as well and the Norwegian would cost around the same.
But with reports indicating that Manchester City have been hit hard, like most clubs, by the financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, a move for either forward might not be on the cards. That has been confirmed by Pep Guardiola who has admitted that at the prices they have been quoted, it would be impossible to “buy any strikers”. He also added that they have options in the form of Ferran Torres and Gabriel Jesus plus young players in the academy to help out.
"At the prices we are not going to buy any strikers, it is impossible, we cannot afford it. It's impossible. All clubs are struggling financially, we are not an exception. We have Gabriel [Jesus], Ferran [Torres] who has been incredible in this position, we have young players in the academy, we play many times with a false nine,” Guardiola told TV3.
"I don't know what is going to happen. Maybe we're going to buy but maybe we're not going to buy a striker for next season. Today there is more chance we aren't going to buy a striker for next season."
