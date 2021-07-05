Will do everything to make this year one of the best, asserts Dele Alli

Dele Alli has been self-critical of his diminishing performance at Spurs amidst limited game times and managerial changes. Taking responsibility for most of his shortcomings, Alli has refused to criticise Mourinho in a bid to improve his performance. Despite Tottenham falling well short of their Premier League goals, Dele spent much of the campaign on the outside looking in.

What has been an extremely underwhelming season for Dele, In the 32 league matches Spurs played under Jose Mourinho , Dele was on the pitch for just 233 minutes. To put that into context, he played 385 minutes in the six league matches that interim coach Ryan Mason went onto manage in the final run-in following Mourinho's sacking. As Dele looks to revive his promising career, he has expressed his shortcomings and what he would do to get back on track.

“I want to make this year one of the best I have had. A lot of people have said I need to find the form I was in a few years ago. For me, I don’t even want to get to that, I want to go past that and reach my full potential to be the best player I can be. It has been a tough few years but I have been working hard and analysing what I need to do to get better. I have been training a lot on most days of my holiday. I didn’t feel I needed much rest, so it is just training the whole way through. Everyone is looking for that extra few per cent, so you have to keep up. I am feeling good and the best I have felt in a long time.”