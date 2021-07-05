Keeping Harry Kane at Tottenham is our goal as a club, admits Fabio Paratici

Harry Kane is valued at over £100 million and keeping him tied down to Spurs is the major concern amidst a potential rebuilt at the North London outfit. The 27-year-old has a contract with Spurs until 2024, but ESPN reports suggest that he is keen to leave in order to win major trophies and there is no shortage of interested parties. Harry Kane has enjoyed a prolific last season at the Premier League, topping the scoring and assist charts. Although individual accolades are aplenty to adjudge his importance to the team, it’s the bigger trophies that have eluded Kane at Spurs.