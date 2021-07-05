Keeping Harry Kane at Tottenham is our goal as a club, admits Fabio Paratici
Today at 6:34 PM
Fabio Paratici has showered his appreciation for club captain Harry Kane and his goal-scoring exploits. Tottenham Hotspur wants captain Harry Kane to stay at the club, their new managing director of football Fabio Paratici said, as speculation about the striker's future continues.
Harry Kane is valued at over £100 million and keeping him tied down to Spurs is the major concern amidst a potential rebuilt at the North London outfit. The 27-year-old has a contract with Spurs until 2024, but ESPN reports suggest that he is keen to leave in order to win major trophies and there is no shortage of interested parties. Harry Kane has enjoyed a prolific last season at the Premier League, topping the scoring and assist charts. Although individual accolades are aplenty to adjudge his importance to the team, it’s the bigger trophies that have eluded Kane at Spurs.
Spurs new director of football Fabio Paratici has openly admitted his appreciation for all the round striker ESPN reports. He has highlighted his finishing abilities and how retaining his services would be a major boost at Tottenham Hotspur amidst potential interests from Manchester City who have already made an opening bid for the England striker. So much remains to be seen regarding Kane’s potential future and whether Spurs could keep a hold of him.
"Keeping him is not just my goal, it's our goal as a club. I can't wait to watch him play live. Right now, he's one of the best strikers in the world. He's a complete player, really special. I haven't heard from him yet because I don't want to bother the players who are busy at the Euros, it doesn't seem fair to me. They're focused on their own goals with their national teams," Paratici said, reported by ESPN
