Reports | Sergio Busquets set to stay at Barcelona despite interest from MLS

Despite making his La Liga debut more than thirteen years ago, few would have expected Sergio Busquets to still be playing for Barcelona especially with him now in his early thirties. However, the Spaniard is still going strong and has thrived for Barcelona despite his age with the midfielder playing all but two league games last season. Not only that, Busquets finished with 50 appearances across all competitions for the club with his appearance count now well over 600 for the club.