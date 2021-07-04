Reports | Sergio Busquets set to stay at Barcelona despite interest from MLS
Today at 6:37 PM
According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets is set to stay at the club despite serious interest from several clubs from within the MLS this summer. The 32-year-old is still a key player for the Camp Nou side despite his age and made 50 appearances in the 2020/21 season.
Despite making his La Liga debut more than thirteen years ago, few would have expected Sergio Busquets to still be playing for Barcelona especially with him now in his early thirties. However, the Spaniard is still going strong and has thrived for Barcelona despite his age with the midfielder playing all but two league games last season. Not only that, Busquets finished with 50 appearances across all competitions for the club with his appearance count now well over 600 for the club.
That combined with the numerous accolades and trophies he has won over the years makes the 32-year-old a bonafide Barcelona legend although his time at the club is coming to an end. With reports linking him with a move to the MLS over the last few months, Fabrizio Romano has reported that Busquets has been considering leaving. However, the transfer expert has now reported that the 32-year-old is 100% staying at the Camp Nou this summer although things could change at the end of the 2021/22 season.
The reporter further indicated that Busquets will have new approaches from the MLS in the future with them overly keen on bringing the midfielder to America.
Sergio Busquets has been approached by MLS clubs in the last few months. He’s been tempted, but he’s 100% staying at Barcelona this summer - no doubt. 🔵🔴 #FCB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 3, 2021
New approaches will arrive for Busquets from MLS clubs for summer 2022 or 2023, as revealed yesterday on Twitch. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/nOikQdmWeW
