Reports | Juventus considering letting Paulo Dybala leave as free agent
Today at 6:37 PM
According to Calciomercato, Juventus are looking into the possibility of letting Paulo Dybala leave as a free-agent once his current contract expires at the end of the 2021/22 season. The Argentine has spent the last six years at Juventus, making over 254 appearances for the club in the process.
While few will deny the impact that Paulo Dybala has made at Juventus since his move from Palermo, the Argentine has struggled since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. However, that hasn’t stopped the 27-year-old from still netting double figures, although the 2020/21 season saw Dybala struggle to put his best foot forward. That was partly because the after-effects of getting COVID-19 hit the forward hard in the first half of the season.
But even after he slowly found his way back to full fitness, Dybala failed to make an impact and with club struggling financially, reports have indicated that Juventus are looking to make tough decisions. Calciomercato has reported that one of those decisions has seen them consider letting Dybala leave as a free agent once his contract expires at the end of the 2021/22 season. That is despite reports indicating that the two parties were close to an agreement over a new contract.
However, with Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract also expiring, the club are reportedly looking to prioritize especially since Dybala’s reported €10 million a year contract demands might be too expensive. But the club are looking to keep their attacking options intact although Calciomercato has reported that Dybala is the man they’re willing to sacrifice to keep Ronaldo.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.