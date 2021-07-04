Reports | Juventus considering letting Paulo Dybala leave as free agent

But even after he slowly found his way back to full fitness, Dybala failed to make an impact and with club struggling financially, reports have indicated that Juventus are looking to make tough decisions. Calciomercato has reported that one of those decisions has seen them consider letting Dybala leave as a free agent once his contract expires at the end of the 2021/22 season. That is despite reports indicating that the two parties were close to an agreement over a new contract.