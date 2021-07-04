Paul Pogba had been player of the tournament until France went out, proclaims Wayne Rooney

With France walking into Euro 2020 as the reigning World champions and one of the favourites to lift the trophy, many expected Les Blues’ to make it all the way to the final. However, they crashed out in the round of 16 to Switzerland after a dramatic penalty shootout with Kylian Mbappe’s decisive kick saved by Yann Sommer. That defeat shocked many and it saw Didier Deschamps’ side eliminated in the very first round of the knockout stages.