My entire focus was on Euros but will look at the offers now, admits Robin Gosens
Today at 6:51 PM
In light of a potential transfer, Robin Gosens has revealed that while his entire focus was on Euro 2020 with Germany, things will change now with him considering his options. The Atalanta full-back lit the tournament on fire and made a name for himself, finishing amongst Germany’s best players.
Despite being picked by Joachim Low for Germany’s Euro 2020 campaign, few expected Robin Gosens to do anything despite the wing-backs impressive showing for Atalanta. However, the 26-year-old continued in that vein of form especially against Portugal with Joachim Low’s side finishing as 4-2 winners on the night. However, despite being knocked out against England, Gosens, Kimmich and a few others showed their worth with a slew of impressive performances.
It has seen them linked with a move to some of Europe’s biggest clubs, with Gosens linked to Barcelona and Real Madrid this summer. However, with the 26-year-old was considering any moves during the Euros, things have changed now and the wing-back admitted as much. The Atalanta man also added that with him back home, he’ll discuss his future with his father, who is also his agent, and see what happens going forward.
"We'll have a look now. Already during the European Championship I told my dad that he should just leave me alone with the topic. Now I'm back home again, I'll talk to him and see if something is on the program. I'm not lying when I say that I don't know anything about it at the moment. My entire focus was on the Euros. When something happens, let's see,” Gosens said, reported Goal.
