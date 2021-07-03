Marcelo Bielsa's influence and methodology has transformed Leeds United, implies Jack Harrison
Jack Harrison has praised Marcelo Bielsa's influence on his development after the winger completed a permanent move to Leeds United. The winger has spent the last three years on loan at Elland Road but has finally made a permanent switch after a breakthrough season in the Premier League.
Jack Harrison has been a revelation for Leeds with the Manchester City man spending the last three seasons on loan with the Elland Road side. However, under Bielsa, Harrison has not only made 36 Premier League appearances but has transformed his game with the Argentine coach playing a key role in that. A continuous attacking threat down the left flank for Leeds even chipping in with valuable assists, he has also contributed to 18 goals in 126 games, thus underlining his importance to Bielsa’s all attacking set-up.
However, while a few doubt Bielsa's managerial skill especially after Leeds United's incredible performances last season with them finishing three points behind Tottenham in eighth place and just two points behind Arsenal. It saw Harrison credit his immense development as a winger citing Marcelo Bielsa’s influence in confirming his decisions. Not only that, the Leeds winger, who recently completed a permanent move from Manchester City to Elland Road, lavished the former Chile boss with praise.
"I've always seen this as a great opportunity to learn, to develop as a football player. With the generosity of Marcelo as well I had a lot of playing time as well, so it's a great way for me to improve and continue my career and that's what I've been looking to do. You can see it from the first couple of years, there weren't too many changes to the squad, but through his methodology and his way of working, he was able to make a team that wasn't successful into an incredible team that managed to win the Championship and get promoted but then finish in the top 10 in their first year in the Premier League after 16 years," Harrison said, reported by Goal.
"It really says a lot about him and his way of working. It works here, everyone buys into what he's trying to do and I think that's the reason it works. I've been grateful for all the playing time I've had, as a player that's all you want because that's the best way to develop and improve yourself. Not only having that playing time, but working under such a unique methodology as Marcelo's it really helps you hone in on certain details of the game that you wouldn't see anywhere else.
"He demands the best and if you're not giving it then he's going to tell you about it, so it's great to be in that environment, it can be stressful at times but you know it's good for you as a player," he added.
