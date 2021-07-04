England has got momentum but we need to give Denmark respect, proclaims Jordan Henderson
Today at 5:11 PM
Despite England’s win, Jordan Henderson believes that the Three Lions need to give Denmark the respect they deserve as they’re a good team. The Gareth Southgate lead side beat are in semi-finals of Euro 2020 following wins over both Germany and the Czech Republic in the knockout stages.
Despite England beating Germany with a convincing 2-0 scoreline, few expected the Three Lions to be amongst the favourites going into the final three games of the tournament. However, that is exactly what has happened with especially after a beyond impressive 4-0 win over the Czech Republic with goals from Harry Kane, Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson sealing the deal.
It has, however, set up a tie against underdogs Denmark in the semifinals with Italy playing Spain in the other match-up. Yet despite a comparatively easier draw, Jordan Henderson has urged his side not to take it easy against the Danes as they’re a “fantastic team”. He also added that while the win over the Czech Republic was outstanding, England hasn’t achieved much and need to keep going.
"I thought the lads were outstanding, so, yeah, overall a great night. You know, we haven't achieved, we need to quickly turn focus, and use it in a positive way, to Wednesday and a tough opponent against Denmark” Henderson told Sky Sports.
“We've got momentum and we're feeling confident but at the same time, we've got to give Denmark repsect because they're a fantastic team. We played them not long ago and we know how difficult that will be."
