We want to make Roma successful but something sustainable, asserts Jose Mourinho
Today at 6:35 PM
New AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho has revealed that he wants to bring sustainable success to the club and not something isolated, which has been the case in the past. The former Chelsea and Tottenham boss was appointed to replace Paulo Fonseca at the Stadio Olimpico after he was sacked by the Spurs.
While Paulo Fonseca’s tenure at AS Roma wasn’t the worst in the world, the Portuguese did his best with the team at his disposal especially after injury troubles towards the end of the 2020/21 season. It saw Roma finish in seventh place behind Lazio and Napoli despite them being in contention for a Champions League place not even ten games before the season finished. But struggles in the Europa League as well combined with other issues saw Roma eventually opt to part ways with Fonseca, appointing Jose Mourinho as his replacement.
The former Chelsea and Tottenham boss will take over at the start of the 2021/22 season and, in an interview with the club, confirmed that he has a lot of hope for Roma. Mourinho revealed that he wants to bring success to Roma but not something isolated and instead something sustainable. He also added that his experiences since leaving Italy will be key to helping the club thrive going forward.
"We want to make a Roma of success, but a future of success -- not an isolated moment of success ... we want to do something sustainable. Experience -- it looks like everything becomes déjà vu because you go through so many experiences. Since I left Italy I went to Real Madrid, which was an incredible experience, and I reached my dream of winning in Italy, England and Spain," Mourinho told the club website.
"With so many experiences, and learning in the good moments and the bad moments, I am much more prepared now than I was."
