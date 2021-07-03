We want to make Roma successful but something sustainable, asserts Jose Mourinho

While Paulo Fonseca’s tenure at AS Roma wasn’t the worst in the world, the Portuguese did his best with the team at his disposal especially after injury troubles towards the end of the 2020/21 season. It saw Roma finish in seventh place behind Lazio and Napoli despite them being in contention for a Champions League place not even ten games before the season finished. But struggles in the Europa League as well combined with other issues saw Roma eventually opt to part ways with Fonseca, appointing Jose Mourinho as his replacement.