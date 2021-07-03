Was difficult tournament for Belgium but we fought until end, proclaims Kevin De Bruyne

Belgium’s Kevin De Bruyne believes that while it has been a tough time for the Red Devils at Euro 2020, he’s proud of the fact that they fought till the end against Italy. Roberto Martinez’s side endured their fair share of issues over the course of the tournament with plagued with fitness issues.

While many expected Belgium to thrive at Euro 2020 especially in light of the fact that their golden generation were playing a key role for Roberto Martinez’s squad. However, that wasn’t the case with the Red Devils knocked out of the quarter-finals after a 2-1 loss to Italy. That’s the third time this has happened to Belgium in as many tournaments with quarter-final finishes at Euro 2016 and the 2014 World Cup as well.

But Belgium have suffered more than their fair share of injury issues at the tournament with them struggling without key players at Euro 2020. That saw Kevin De Bruyne admit that it has been a difficult tournament for the Red Devils but he’s happy they fought until the very end, especially against Italy in the quarter-finals. He also added that Belgium lost against a top-notch side, and will have to recover before they try to win the 2022 World Cup.

"It was a difficult tournament for us, we suffered many injuries. We fought until the end. Italy were better than us in the first half, but in the second we created more chances. We could have got it to 2-2 but we didn't," De Bruyne told UEFA.com.

"We lost against a top-notch team. We'll try to win next time, at the World Cup, but first I have to recover physically. I've had too many [injury] problems in the last few years but I've always tried to give everything for the team.

De Bruyne walked into the tournament, like many in Belgium, with injury problems especially after the facial injury he suffered in the Champions League final. That did see the midfielder miss out on the start of the tournament but the medical staff ensured that he was back in time. However, De Bruyne admitted that it was a miracle he played, against Italy, especially since he walked into the quarter-final clash after suffering an injury in the round of 16 win over Portugal.

"For me personally it has been four or five weird weeks. But I especially want to thank the medical staff. It was a miracle that I played today because there was definitely damage to my ankle. A tear in my ligaments. But I felt responsibility to play for my country today. Too bad I couldn't do more,” he added.