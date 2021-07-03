Reports | Paris Saint-Germain make contract offer to free-agent Lionel Messi
Today at 6:53 PM
According to AS, Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain have made a contract offer to Lionel Messi that trumps the contract extension that Barcelona have offered the Argentine superstar. The 34-year-old is officially a free-agent at the moment but is reportedly set to sign a new deal with Barcelona.
With Lionel Messi now officially a free agent, with his contract at Barcelona expiring at the end of June, it has many fans and critics alike concerned. That is despite the fact that Barcelona have reportedly offered the 34-year-old a new contract and Joan Laporta, the president, has confirmed the news. But the president also confirmed the fact that Barcelona are struggling to meet La Liga’s salary cap and it has placed Messi’s deal on standstill.
However, AS has reported that Paris Saint-Germain have made the Argentine an offer that reportedly surpasses Barcelona’s contract offer to Messi. The report has further indicated that while the details of said offer hasn't been made known, PSG are keen on adding the 34-year-old to their stable of superstars. That is despite the fact that they’ve already signed Georginio Wijnaldum and are on the verge of signing both Gianluigi Donnarumma and Sergio Ramos.
But things have been complicated by the fact that the report has further indicated that Messi has no interest in responding to any contract as he is currently on international duty. The 34-year-old is playing for Argentina at the Copa America but PSG are willing to be patient and wait for their man.
