Reports | Paris Saint-Germain make contract offer to free-agent Lionel Messi

However, AS has reported that Paris Saint-Germain have made the Argentine an offer that reportedly surpasses Barcelona’s contract offer to Messi. The report has further indicated that while the details of said offer hasn't been made known, PSG are keen on adding the 34-year-old to their stable of superstars. That is despite the fact that they’ve already signed Georginio Wijnaldum and are on the verge of signing both Gianluigi Donnarumma and Sergio Ramos.