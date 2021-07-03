Reports | Arsenal keen on Sergio Ramos move despite Paris Saint-Germain interest
Today at 10:26 PM
According to Goal, Sergio Ramos is in talks with Paris Saint-Germain regarding a move to France but no deal has been done with Arsenal keen on a move for the Spaniard. The World Cup winner has become a free agent after 16 years at Real Madrid, winning nearly every trophy with the club.
Sergio Ramos’s tenure at Los Blancos might have come to an end but not his playing days as he looks for a new destination. The 35-year-old World Cup winner has become a free agent this summer after reaching the end of his contract at Santiago Bernabeu. He feels that there is still plenty left in the tank and is hoping to land the two-year deal somewhere that he was denied in the Spanish capital.
Although PSG seems to be the ideal destination and reports have indicated that the Spaniard is closing in on a move to the Ligue 1 giants, there are other suitors in the mix for the former Los Blancos captain. It has seen Goal report that Arsenal are in consideration with the North London giants keeping a close eye on Ramos' contract developments at PSG with them keen on signing the 35-year-old center-back.
The Gunners have already lost David Luiz as a free-agent while they are reportedly looking at a move for Ben White, tabs have been kept on the development of Ramos’s contract situation. Various options have been considered by the veteran centre-half but so far there has been no formal offer from the French outfit despite reports from the Guardian, and other news outlets, revealing otherwise.
