Reports | Arsenal and Liverpool chasing after LOSC Lille’s Renato Sanches
Today at 7:17 PM
According to L’Equipe, Liverpool and Arsenal are keen on a move for former Bayern Munich star Renato Sanches after the midfielder’s impressive performances over the last year. The 23-year-old has hit the headlines recently after Lille won the Ligue 1 title and continued to make a name at Euro 2020.
A lot was expected out of Renato Sanches after his performances at Euro 2016 with the then 18-year-old thriving for Portugal. He rightfully won the best young player at the tournament and had even earned himself a move to Bayern Munich before the tournament. However, while a lot was expected from Sanches post the tournament, things just didn’t quite kick on for the midfielder.
That saw the Bundesliga giants eventually sell him off to LOSC Lille in the summer of 2019, with the 23-year-old turning around his fortunes in the French top tier. Not only that, Sanches played a key role in Lille’s title win and it has piqued interest in the midfielder again. According to L’Equipe, the 23-year-old has attracted attention from both Arsenal and Liverpool with them keen on moves.
The report has indicated that the two clubs are considering a permanent move for Sanches with them very happy with what they saw from the 23-year-old at Euro 2020. Furthermore, both clubs are looking for reinforcements in midfield and believe that the former Swansea City loanee could be the man to make the difference for them.
