Letting Emile Smith Rowe would send out a wrong message, assets Nigel Winterburn

"If we were to let him go it would be a disaster, it would send out completely the wrong messages to our supporters. He's a young player who's had his breakthrough season, he's been hugely impressive, and we cannot afford to let him go. I do genuinely believe it would have such a negative impact on the club, we've got some good attacking young talent and to sell to another Premier League club would be a complete disaster," Winterburn said, reported by Goal.