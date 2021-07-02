We want Lionel Messi to stay but still have financial fair play to sort out, admits Joan Laporta

However, the La Liga giants have cut down their salary cap by half, from €671 million, since the pandemic started with them selling and releasing players but that hasn’t been enough. It saw Joan Laporta confirm that the club wants Messi to stay and that he wants to stay but no contract extension can be announced until the club sorts out the financial fair play issues. Laporta further added that they’re in the process of trying to find the best possible solution for everyone.