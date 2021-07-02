Sprit and togetherness of squad is something I’ve not experienced before, proclaims Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw has praised the together and the spirit of the England squad after their win over Germany and admitted that this experience has been something he has never experienced before. The Three Lions beat Joachim Low's side 2-0 in the round of 16 and will face Ukraine in the quarter-finals.

Despite England topping Group D, ahead of Croatia and the Czech Republic, few expected the Three Lions to progress beyond the round of 16 after being picked to face Germany. However, an exceptional defensive and offensive performance, especially in the second half, saw Gareth Southgate’s side walk away as 2-0 winners on the night. That even saw Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish thrive on the night with Luke Shaw and co all playing a part.

But with a clash against Ukraine in the quarter-finals, it has many fans and critics alike believing that England have a chance at progressing even further with their favourites to win the tournament now. It has seen Luke Shaw admit that the atmosphere surrounding the team has been incredible over the last few days and like nothing he has ever seen before. The defender also added that the players have enjoyed their time at St George’s Park (SGP) with time flying by.

“Everything about the last day or two has been so good and I haven’t felt this happy in a long time. I’m hoping that all the fans feel the same way. The experience has been amazing, and the spirit and togetherness of the squad is something I’ve not experienced before,” Shaw said, reported Goal.

"You can see how close everyone is and the way they’ve made SGP is unbelievable too. It’s gone so fast as well but we’ve been here for nearly a month, so time is flying but we’re enjoying it.”

England now face Ukraine next in the quarter-finals and many have them pegged as favourites to beat Andriy Shevchenko’s side despite their dramatic win over Sweden. However, Shaw warned his team not to take Ukraine easy and added that their ability to change formations could be troublesome if England aren’t up to the task. He also added that while they’ve got confidence on their side, they need to make sure they go into the game in the right manner.

“They changed their formation in the last game [against Sweden] so we need to be a bit wary of that. We will have unit meetings to know what to expect but it’s about us and we need to make sure we go into this game in the right manner and turn up on the day.

"We’ve been really lucky to play all our games at Wembley which has been unbelievable so this will be a different test but a test that we’re ready for. We solely focus on this game now because if we don’t get a result, the result against Germany doesn’t count for anything. We’ve always had the belief that we can go the whole way but especially with the result we got against Germany that gives us extra confidence,” he added.