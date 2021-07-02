Reports | Real Madrid and Barcelona join the race for AS Roma’s Leonardo Spinazzola
Today at 7:11 PM
According to Calciomercato, Real Madrid and Barcelona are considering moves for Leonardo Spinazzola with the 28-year-old attracting a lot of attention. The AS Roma full-back has thrived for Italy at Euro 2020 with his impressive performances with the Azzurri in the quarter-finals of the tournament.
While Roberto Mancini picked more than a few stars for his Italy squad, few expected Leonardo Spinazzola to be one of the men to thrive for the Azzurri. But that is exactly what has happened with the 28-year-old wing-back the latest sensation at the tournament alongside a catalogue of other wing-backs. However, that has been the case for the last year with the Italian thriving for AS Roma over the course of the season.
That combined with his performances at Euro 2020 has seen more than a few clubs show their interest in the wing-back and Calciomercato has reported that Real Madrid and Barcelona are the latest. The report has indicated that while both clubs looking to sign new full-backs this summer, the Los Blancos are keen on a move for Spinazzola this summer. Carlo Ancelotti, the new Real Madrid boss, is keen to bring his compatriot over to Spain especially with Marcelo now 34.
However, with Barcelona and a few other sides also keen on a move, it could see AS Roma face a battle to keep a player that they don’t want to lose this summer. But Calciomercato has further reported that any possible move for Spinazzola will be no less than €40 million, with Roma keen on getting enough for a player that they are keen on keeping.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.