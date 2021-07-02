PSG are powerful enough to bench Kylian Mbappe for 2021/22 season, asserts Eric Di Meco
Today at 10:26 PM
Eric Di Meco has urged Paris Saint-Germain to stand their ground and not to bow to player pressure in light of Kylian Mbappe's contract issues. The French superstar has less than one year left on his current contract with the Ligue 1 giants and has been heavily linked with a move away.
Contract situations have taken a new spin at PSG after Kylian Mbappe has publicly refused to put pen to paper for fresh terms. Currently, the 22-year-old superstar at Parc des Princes is yet to commit to an extended stay in the French capital despite entering the final 12 months of his current deal.
Mbappe’s desire to win the Champions League, which has eluded PSG, could be a reason for his potential standoff but nothing has been confirmed. Although Mbappe is aware of his global appeal in the world of football, PSG’s financial muscle would allow them to play hardball and leave a prized asset to rot in the reserves claims Eric Di Meco. The former Marseille and AS Monaco midfielder also added that PSG need to show to the other players that they won't succumb to player power.
"The problem in this story is that by letting him go into the last year of his contract, he is the one who holds the cards. What you can do when you are PSG and you are powerful is say: 'You don't want to continue [with us]? Well, you can stay on the bench all year. Paris has the means to do it. And by doing that, you show the guys who arrive that they cannot run the show," Di Meco said, reported by Goal.
