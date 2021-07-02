Juan Mata signs a one-year contract extension with Manchester United
Yesterday at 11:35 PM
Juan Mata has agreed on a one-year contract extension with Manchester United after the experienced midfielder's previous contract with the Red Devils expiring at the end of June. This agreement will keep the 33-year-old out of the free-agent pool and at Old Trafford until the summer of 2022.
Premier League legend Juan Mata has extended his contract with Manchester United with the news confirmed by the club via official channels. The Spaniard has been a revelation since switching sides from Chelsea to Manchester United and has since go on to make 273 appearances for the club, scoring 51 goals in the process.
“El Mago” has played 18 times in all competitions last season, scoring three times but reports and whispers from the club indicated that he has been a great influence on the younger squad members which has proven key to this extension. The contract extension was confirmed by the club and revealed that Mata has signed a one-year extension, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a big supporter of the "fleet-footed Spainiard."
"Manchester United is delighted to announce Juan Mata has agreed with a one-year contract, keeping him at Old Trafford until June 2022. The 33-year-old completed a transfer from Premier League rivals Chelsea in January 2014 and has since made 273 appearances as a Red, scoring 51 goals in the process. His impressive tally of strikes includes a memorable brace against Liverpool at Anfield in 2015 and an all-important equaliser in the victorious 2016 Emirates FA Cup final versus Crystal Palace," reads the statement
"Dubbed a magician on the pitch and a gentleman off it, Mata has become one of the most popular players in recent United history and he is highly respected by all of his teammates. The World Cup winner’s influence on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s young, improving squad is invaluable and the manager continues to be a huge supporter of the fleet-footed Spaniard."
2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣2️⃣ 🔏— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 2, 2021
🪄 @JuanMata8 has extended his stay at United! 🔴#MUFC
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.