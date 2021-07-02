Gareth Southgate has great relationship with me and all players, claims Jack Grealish
Today at 6:37 PM
In light of questions surrounding Gareth Southgate, Jack Grealish has refuted any claims of Southgate being a bad man-manager and admitted that the England boss has a great relationship with the players. The 25-year-old played a key role in England’s 2-0 win over Germany at Euro 2020.
While Jack Grealish initially struggled to get a call-up for England, things changed after the midfielder started thriving for Aston Villa in the Premier League. It saw Grealish earn his first cap towards the end of 2020 and since then, the midfielder has earned 9 more, including three at Euro 2020. Not only that, his performances at the tournament has led to two goals already, including a game-changing performance off the bench against Germany.
That saw the Three Lions qualify for the quarter-finals, beating their arch-rivals in the round of 16, with many praising the 25-year-old’s performances at the tournament. However, amidst rumours of a rift between Grealish and Gareth Southgate, the Aston Villa captain has refuted that and instead admitted that he has a great relationship with the England boss. Grealish also added that Southgate is a brilliant man-manager and has a great relationship with the players.
“Plenty of cuddles. Nah, he’s been perfect with me. I see some stuff sometimes about me and Gareth but we have a great relationship. He does with all the players. He’s a brilliant man-manager. You have got six players that play either side of Harry [Kane] that, in reality, could play for most clubs in the world,” Grealish said, reported Goal.
"Myself, Jadon [Sancho], Marcus [Rashford], Raheem, Phil Foden and Bukayo [Saka]. It’s scary how good us six are. That’s not being big-headed or nothing. That is just the truth. He can’t play all six of us but one thing he’s done really well is make people think that they are still involved. He still speaks to everyone on a daily basis.”
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.