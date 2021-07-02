Gareth Southgate has great relationship with me and all players, claims Jack Grealish

While Jack Grealish initially struggled to get a call-up for England, things changed after the midfielder started thriving for Aston Villa in the Premier League. It saw Grealish earn his first cap towards the end of 2020 and since then, the midfielder has earned 9 more, including three at Euro 2020. Not only that, his performances at the tournament has led to two goals already, including a game-changing performance off the bench against Germany.