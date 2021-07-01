Tottenham appoint Nuno Espirito Santo as new manager on two year contract

The move has come as a shock to many because despite Nuno Espirito Santo’s caliber, the Portuguese manager was not the man many expected to be managing Tottenham. However, the former Wolves boss has the full backing of chairman Daniel Levy who admitted that he believes Espirito Santo is the man to bring back “attacking and entertaining football” to the club. Levy also added that he believes the Portuguese boss is the man to improve their current squad and help blood the younger players into the squad as well.