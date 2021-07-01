Tottenham appoint Nuno Espirito Santo as new manager on two year contract
Today at 5:13 PM
After months of speculation, Tottenham have appointed Nuno Espirito Santo as their new manager with him signing a two year deal at the club with him replacing Jose Mourinho. The former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss recently left Molineux after a successful four year spell with the club.
Having sacked Jose Mourinho more than two months ago, many fans and critics alike were concerned that Tottenham would fail to find their perfect managerial replacement. The North London side did approach more than their fair share of managers including Julen Lopetegui, Erik ten Hag, Gennaro Gattuso, Paulo Fonseca and a few others but failed to get their man. However, things have finally changed after reports revealed that Nuno Espirito Santo was in the running.
The move has now been confirmed by the club with the former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss appointed on a two year contract, until 2023, by Tottenham. The statement confirmed the move with this Espirito Santo’s fifth club following spells at Wolves, Valencia, Porto and Rio Ave FC in the past with varying degrees of success with all four.
“We are delighted to announce the appointment of Nuno Espirito Santo as our new Head Coach on a contract until 2023. Nuno arrives following a four-year spell at Wolverhampton Wanderers, where he guided the club from the Championship into the Premier League and secured consecutive seventh place finishes in their first two seasons back in the top flight – their highest league position since 1980,” reads the statement on the club’s website.
“He also restored the Molineux outfit to European competition, leading them to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League in 2019/20.”
The move has come as a shock to many because despite Nuno Espirito Santo’s caliber, the Portuguese manager was not the man many expected to be managing Tottenham. However, the former Wolves boss has the full backing of chairman Daniel Levy who admitted that he believes Espirito Santo is the man to bring back “attacking and entertaining football” to the club. Levy also added that he believes the Portuguese boss is the man to improve their current squad and help blood the younger players into the squad as well.
“First of all, I’d like to welcome Nuno to the Club. We should like to thank our supporters for all their patience throughout this process. I’ve spoken already about the need to revert back to our core DNA of playing attacking, entertaining football and Fabio and I believe Nuno is the man who can take our talented group of players, embrace our young players coming through and build something special,” Levy told Tottenham’s official website.
✍️ Welcome to Tottenham Hotspur, Nuno Espírito Santo.#WelcomeNuno— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 30, 2021
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.