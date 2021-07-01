Lionel Messi becomes free-agent after contract expiry on June 30th

Reports have indicated that the La Liga giants have offered, via Joan Laporta, a two year contract to Lionel Messi with the option for an additional year to be tacked on. However, there will be a serious cut to the salaries and other bonuses as Barcelona aren’t able to afford Messi’s previous €500 million over four years. The club are in gross debt of over €1 billion and that will reflect on Messi’s contract but as it stands, the six-time Ballon d’Or winner is available for absolutely nothing.