Lionel Messi becomes free-agent after contract expiry on June 30th
Today at 4:52 PM
Lionel Messi’s contract with Barcelona officially expired at midnight on June 30th with the Argentine a free-agent despite months of rumours and reports indicating that an extension was near. The 34-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Camp Nou but hasn’t made a decision on his future.
Twelve months on from a transfer saga that shocked the world, neither Barcelona or Lionel Messi have managed to come to an agreement. It has seen the forward’s current deal with the La Liga giants expire at midnight on June 30th and despite months of rumour and conjecture, he has failed to commit to an extension. However, ESPN and various other outlets have reported that the 34-year-old is keen on staying at Barcelona with a loose agreement in place.
But there has been no signature placed on documents yet with key parts of the deal still undecided alongside the fact with Barcelona in process of ensuring with the La Liga that they don’t break the salary cap. That has been a key problem for the club in the past with La Liga president Javier Tebas even warning Barcelona that they won’t be able to register Messi’s new deal if they don’t make cut-backs.
Reports have indicated that the La Liga giants have offered, via Joan Laporta, a two year contract to Lionel Messi with the option for an additional year to be tacked on. However, there will be a serious cut to the salaries and other bonuses as Barcelona aren’t able to afford Messi’s previous €500 million over four years. The club are in gross debt of over €1 billion and that will reflect on Messi’s contract but as it stands, the six-time Ballon d’Or winner is available for absolutely nothing.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.