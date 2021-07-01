Borussia Dortmund confirm Jadon Sancho’s move to Manchester United pending medical

In a statement published to the stock market, Borussia Dortmund have confirmed that they have reached and agreement with Manchester United over an €85 million for Jadon Sancho. That was also confirmed by Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke who revealed general agreement has been reached.

After a month long transfer saga last summer, Borussia Dortmund’s refusal to budge on their then asking price of a €150 million for Jadon Sancho saw no move materialize for Manchester United. But things have changed over the last six months or so with the Bundesliga giants open to selling a key star in order to help cope with the financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Reports indicated that Sancho was that star as the club had a gentleman’s agreement with the attacker over a move.

However, after less than a month of negotiations reports have confirmed that Manchester United and Dortmund have come to an agreement over an €85 million fee for Sancho. The forward will sign a five-year contract with the club and finalise personal terms with the move confirmed via a statement from the German giants to the stock market. The statement did also confirm that the move will only be confirmed after a successful medical and completion of other personal details.

“The player Jadon Sancho is about to move from Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA to Manchester United Football Club Limited,” reads the statement.

“Both clubs and the player reached an agreement on this today. If the transfer is realised, Manchester United will pay BVB a fixed transfer fee of EUR 85.0 million. The contractual details now have to be coordinated and documented.

“The formal processing of the transfer is also subject to the successful completion of all necessary medical tests and examinations, a coordination procedure with the player's previous club and the proper and timely processing in accordance with the provisions of the FIFA Transfer Matching System (FIFA TMS).”

The move has been a long term deal in the making with Manchester United linked to Sancho for more than two years now. However, after months of speculation, things are finally at the closing stages and Hans-Joachim Watzke confirmed the move as well in an interview. The Dortmund CEO also admitted that they would have liked to keep the forward but he wanted to leave.

"There is a basic agreement with United, but there are still things that need to be clarified," said Watzke after Dortmund sent out a financial statement confirming that the two clubs have agreed a transfer fee of €85 million for the England international,” Watzke told Dortmund’s official Twitter page.

"It was Jadon's desire to change. We would have liked to keep him. Jadon has been fantastic and carried us forward in the second half of last season. We are not happy about the money and are rather sad that he is leaving."

🎙 Watzke:



"We reached a general agreement with Manchester United on the transfer of Jadon Sancho, pending full completion, as there are still some formalities to agree on and the medical check to be completed." — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) July 1, 2021