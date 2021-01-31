Reports | RB Leipzig v Liverpool's Champions League tie in doubt after Germany ban UK travel

With new COVID-19 protocols in place across Europe, it has placed many a European game at risk with Arsenal and Benfica discussing/looking for a neutral location. That is especially since Portugal is on the United Kingdom’s red list for travel which would see their entire team, including coaches and staff, spend 10 days in self-isolation. However, they are looking for a new venue for their Europa League tie and reports indicate that Liverpool are now facing the same problem as well.