Reports | Liverpool create three man center-back shortlist to fill injury riddled gap

Diop, however, is said to be target number one with the Frenchman out of favour at West Ham under David Moyes having watched his placed been taken by Craig Dawson and Angelo Ogbonna. Mustafi is also somewhere around the top spot, reports indicate, thanks to his Premier League experience and the fact that he is also out of favour at Arsenal. Furthermore, ESPN reported that with Long rejecting a move to a Championship club earlier this week, the Reds are still in the race for the 28-year-old although he isn’t at the top of their list.