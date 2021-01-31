If Chelsea aren’t happy, they’ll sack me despite contract length, admits Thomas Tuchel

But while there is a lot of hope instilled into Thomas Tuchel especially given his reputation, the club have only handed the German boss an eighteen-month contract. That is cause for concern as Tuchel himself admitted that he was worried for a moment but the German confessed that if Chelsea are unhappy they would sack him no matter the length of his deal. He further added that he has “decided not to worry about that too much” and instead just do his job to the best he can.