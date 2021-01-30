Reports | Real Madrid and Sergio Ramos yet to come to an agreement over contract extension

The Spaniard is free to talk to clubs outside Spain since he is in the final six months of his current deal with Real Madrid but the Los Blancos have been trying to come to an agreement. But Spanish news outlet Marca have other things to say as they have reported that the two parties are nowhere close to doing that. The report has indicated that talks between Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and Sergio Ramos are not going well with the Spaniard looking for more than what has been offered.