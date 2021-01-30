Reports | Real Madrid and Sergio Ramos yet to come to an agreement over contract extension
Today at 6:09 PM
Spanish news outlet Marca has reported that Real Madrid and captain Sergio Ramos are yet to come to any sort of agreement on the Spaniard’s new contract extension. The 34-year-old is on the last six months of his current deal at the Santiago Bernabeu and has been linked with a move away from Spain.
Despite Sergio Ramos being a crucial cog of the Real Madrid machine ever since he arrived sixteen years ago, the Spaniard could be on his way out of the club. The 34-year-old has only six months left on his current deal with the Los Blancos and reports have indicated that the center-back has already received offers from outside Spain. That includes a laundry list of clubs from Paris Saint-Germain to Manchester City with the Parisians reportedly the side to offer Ramos a contract offer.
The Spaniard is free to talk to clubs outside Spain since he is in the final six months of his current deal with Real Madrid but the Los Blancos have been trying to come to an agreement. But Spanish news outlet Marca have other things to say as they have reported that the two parties are nowhere close to doing that. The report has indicated that talks between Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and Sergio Ramos are not going well with the Spaniard looking for more than what has been offered.
But the club believe that the offer that they have handed to the 34-year-old is better than what he will get anywhere else despite Ramos’ insistence of reportedly wanting more. PSG have, reportedly, offered Ramos a three-year contract, worth €15 million a year, which is more than Real Madrid's reported offer on the table. That, the reports have indicated, is only a two-year contract which is not what the 34-year-old wants and it has created the standoff.
