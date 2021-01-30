Manchester City will lose games but it’s how we recover that is important, asserts Pep Guardiola

"Just one month ago [they said] we had no chance to win the title. The pundits are always good when we win but not one month ago we were not even in Champions League qualification for next season and now we are the only favourites. It is in one ear and out the other. Nothing else. In 11 months you have good and bad moments. We will have bad moments, we are going to lose games," Guardiola said, reported ESPN.