Crucial moment for Gareth Bale now with Harry Kane’s injury, admits Jose Mourinho

While Tottenham did suffer a humbling 3-1 loss to Liverpool which may have put a slight dent in their title challenge, Spurs suffered an even bigger blow. After a physical first half, the North Londoners were forced to withdraw Harry Kane and reports indicated that the Englishman had suffered an injury to his ankle. That was later confirmed by Jose Mourinho when he confirmed that Kane had suffered injuries to “both his ankles” and could miss a few weeks.