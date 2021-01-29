ISL 2020-21 | We need to be patient, create chances and utilise them, asserts Alsion Kharsyntiew

Northeast United FC have had a topsy-turvy ride this season, having started the season with a bang and then slowly fading away into submission. It was following a string of poor performances that their head coach Gerard Nus was axed from his post, while Khalid Jamil was assigned for the same. With two wins under the new manager, the campaign sprung back to life and the ‘Highlanders’ are dreaming for a top-four finish once again. Even though their assistant coach Alison Kharsyntiew stated that they need to be patient, create chances and utilise them when they take on league leaders Mumbai City FC this Saturday evening.