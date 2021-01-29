ISL 2020-21 | We need to be patient, create chances and utilise them, asserts Alsion Kharsyntiew

Today at 4:36 PM
Northeast United FC assistant coach Alison Kharsyntiew stated that they need to be patient, create chances and utilise them when they take on league leaders Mumbai City FC this Saturday evening. The Highlanders have won both their games under their new head coach Khalid Jamil so far.
Northeast United FC have had a topsy-turvy ride this season, having started the season with a bang and then slowly fading away into submission. It was following a string of poor performances that their head coach Gerard Nus was axed from his post, while Khalid Jamil was assigned for the same. With two wins under the new manager, the campaign sprung back to life and the ‘Highlanders’ are dreaming for a top-four finish once again. Even though their assistant coach Alison Kharsyntiew stated that they need to be patient, create chances and utilise them when they take on league leaders Mumbai City FC this Saturday evening.
"It's very simple. We have to communicate well and be disciplined. If we can do that for 90 minutes, I think we can surely get over them. We need to dictate the play and control the game. If we don't have the ball, we need to be patient, create chances and utilise them," said Alison Kharsyntiew, ahead of Saturday’s game.
Even though it is tricky to get used to the ways of a new manager in the middle of a season, incidentally, Khalid Jamil was a part of the Northeast United FC unit from the beginning. According to Alison, they have kept doing the same work, but have infused a little more discipline in their game.
"We know coach Khalid from the beginning of the season. So for us, it was not much of a change. We kept doing the same work and brought a bit more discipline in the last few games. We did the same basics and the coach brings in his little touch. We can see in our game that all players are giving their 100 percent,” explained the assistant coach.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.