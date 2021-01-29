ISL 2020-21 | Odisha FC trades Marcelinho for midfielder Brad Inman

After joining the club, Brad Inman expressed, “I am really happy to be joining Odisha FC, I have been given some really good information and references about the club from different people which made it really easy to make my decision to come. I want to come here and make an impact and hopefully contribute to some wins for the club between now and the end of the season. I have already had a couple of good chats with the manager and he has told me what’s expected of me and I am certainly up for the challenge.”