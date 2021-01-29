ISL 2020-21 | It was heartbreaking to concede two goals in four minutes, admits Naushad Moosa

For once, after quite a while, Bengaluru FC were in a commanding position, with them leading by two goals by the end of the 61st minute against Hyderabad FC last Thursday evening. But the vulnerability of the squad was once visible towards the ending stages of the game, as they allowed the rivals to net a couple of goals and snatch away a point from the fixture. According to Bengaluru FC’s interim head coach Naushad Moosa, it was heartbreaking to concede two goals in four minutes.