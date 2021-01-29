ISL 2020-21 | Change in the formation towards the end worked for us, asserts Manolo Marquez

Hyderabad FC has been one of the more consistent teams in the Indian Super League this season, but they were on the back-foot against a struggling Bengaluru FC side last evening. The ‘Nizams’ were trailing by 0-2 with almost 30 minutes left on the clock, but they managed to score a couple of goals towards the dying minutes of the game to squeeze out a point from the fixture. As per their head coach Manolo Marquez, the change in the formation towards the ending stages of the game did the trick for them.