ISL 2020-21 | We have ourselves to blame, admits Ishfaq Ahmed

Following a miserable start to the season, Kerala Blasters FC had pulled up their socks recently, with them unbeaten in the last five games. They were up against a jubilant Jamshedpur FC side at the GMC Stadium, in Bambolin, last Wednesday evening. Even though the ‘Tuskers’ were the better side in the game and even created a few chances, they failed to score, with the match eventually ending 0-0. Kerala Blasters FC assistant coach Ishfaq Ahmed admitted that they have themselves to blame for the stalemate, as they created enough opportunities to convert.