ISL 2020-21 | The draw was a fair result, asserts Owen Coyle

Jamshedpur FC were eyeing no less than a win when they took the field on Wednesday evening at the GMC Stadium, with them already without a victory for the last four matches. Even though Owen Coyle would have fancied their chances against a largely misfiring unit, it was Kerala Blasters FC that created more chances and dominated the game. Their head coach feels that draw was a fair result, considering both the teams failed to create serious goal-scoring opportunities.