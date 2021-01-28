ISL 2020-21 | The draw was a fair result, asserts Owen Coyle

Today at 1:02 PM
Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle feels that their draw against Kerala Blasters FC last Wednesday evening was a result in all respect. The ‘Red Miners’ are currently at the seventh position in the league table with 15 points from 14 matches, having won just three matches so far.
Jamshedpur FC were eyeing no less than a win when they took the field on Wednesday evening at the GMC Stadium, with them already without a victory for the last four matches. Even though Owen Coyle would have fancied their chances against a largely misfiring unit, it was Kerala Blasters FC that created more chances and dominated the game. Their head coach feels that draw was a fair result, considering both the teams failed to create serious goal-scoring opportunities.
"In the first 20 minutes we had total control on the game, we were very comfortable. And then 15 minutes prior to half-time Kerala Blasters gave us a few troubles. Both teams had opportunities. Not clear goal-scoring opportunities. They were half chances and that's why I say the draw was a fair result,” said Owen Coyle, during the post-match press conference.
The ‘Red Miners’ will be up against bottom-placed Odisha FC in their next encounter, at the same venue, this Monday evening. Coyle’s men can still make it to the play-offs with six matches to play in the group stage.
