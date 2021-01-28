FC Goa pitted alongside Iran's Persepolis FC in 2021 AFC Champions League

FC Goa - by virtue of finishing at the top of the points table in the Indian Super League last season, qualified for the group stages of the AFC Champions League. The draw for the top-tier league took place last evening, with the Indian side pitted in Group E of the West Zone of the competition. Other teams joining them are Iran’s Persepolis, Qatar’s Al-Rayyan and the winner of the play-off between UAE's Al-Wahda FC and Iraq's Al-Zawraa SC.