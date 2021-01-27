Would be surprised if Manchester United signed new players, asserts Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that he would be surprised if Manchester United made any new signings in the January window unless something surprising happening. The Red Devils did have an interesting summer transfer window with them signing five new players, including Edinson Cavani.

After guiding Manchester United to Champions League football once again, many expected the Red Devils to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund. But with the German giants refusing to budge on their asking price, it saw United opt to reinforce different areas with the club signing five new players. That includes Donny van de Beek, Alex Telles and Edinson Cavani with youngsters Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo signed for the future.

However, with the January transfer window opened and Manchester United in the race for the Premier League title, many have expected the Red Devils to reinforce their side again. That is especially since the club lacks a right-winger and given their lack of depth in defense. But in a recent interview, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted that he would be “surprised if we do any incomings”. The Manchester United boss further added that “the squad is strong” and “full of quality” and it forces him to “leave players out” every now and then.

“I wouldn't think so, no. I'd be surprised if we do any incomings. The squad is strong, it's full of quality. I still need to leave players out for the squad at times. Bar something surprising happening, I wouldn't think something will happen [in terms of] incomings, no,” Solskjaer said, reported Goal.

The Red Devils are smack in the middle of a title race with them pitted against Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham and even Leicester City. However, consistency is what matters in a race to become England’s best and that is not something Manchester United have showcased this season. It saw Solskjaer admit that his side needs to do that and “perform to the best of” their abilities every game. He further added that they have a "strong defensive set-up" and it helps their case especially if they find the net consistently.

“I’ve been part of the team that’s been winning leagues by making sure you perform to the best of your ability every game. It doesn’t matter who you play against. That might mean, in some of the big games, you might lose, and that if they’re tight matches you might not get the result you want.

”If you add the consistency in the games on paper you should be winning and everyone thinks there’s an easy fixture down the line… It’s never an easy fixture in the Premier League. We’ve had a good, strong defensive set-up and I think that’s the key to it. The ability to work hard and make sure we keep the ball out of our net because we got the quality to score,” he added.