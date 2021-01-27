Nobody will leave Inter Milan and nobody will arrive in January, proclaims Antonio Conte

Inter Milan fans expected a lot from Christian Eriksen after the Tottenham midfielder made the switch from England to Italy last January. But things for Eriksen and Inter hasn’t exactly gone according to plan with the midfielder struggling to adapt. It has seen the Danish midfielder fail to play regularly this season with just 15 appearances across all competitions. That, combined with his comments, has seen reports indicate that the Nerazzurri were looking to sell Eriksen.

However, with only four days left in the January transfer window, no move has taken place as of yet for Eriksen and that looks unlikely to change especially after his latest performance. The 28-year-old walked off the bench and scored a sensational winner for Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia version of the Derby della Madonnina. That saw Antonio Conte admit that “nobody will arrive, nobody will leave” in this window with that applying to Eriksen as well.

“For a month now I’ve been saying the same thing: this is the Inter squad. Nobody will arrive, nobody will leave. I keep saying it and nobody seems to believe me. We are working with Eriksen on a tactical level to find an alternative for [Marcelo] Brozovic, because we don’t have someone like that in the squad," Conte said, reported Goal.

“Christian is a very intelligent lad, he has quality, he’s part of the project and I am happy he scored that goal. I really wanted him to take it, as we all know the quality he has from set plays. He’s very shy, so I hope this goal can shake him up and make him come out of his shell. We all like him, he’s a good lad, perhaps too good! He needs to be more determined.”