ISL 2020-21 | Northeast United won the game due to the illegal goal, asserts Antonio Lopez Habas

ATK-Mohun Bagan are playing catch-up with league leaders Mumbai City FC and they had no other option but to win their tie against Northeast United FC last Tuesday evening. After no goals in the first half of the game, the teams looked more desperate after the side change. Luis Machado’s strike in the 60th minute drew more controversy than the goal itself, with the scorer knocking down a Bagan defender before netting.

Roy Krishna restored parity while Fredrico Gallego converted in the 81st minute to secure three points. The Mariners’ head coach Antonio Lopez Habas feels that they lost due to a goal allowed by the referee, which, according to him, was a farce. Even though ATK-Mohun Bagan remain at the second position after the loss, they are now six points behind leaders Mumbai City FC.

"We were not inconsistent. I think the score is because of the referee. The first goal to Northeast (United FC) was because of the referee. After that, the match became absolutely different,” said Antonio Lopez Habas, during the post-match press conference.

Maybe the first forty-five minutes we were better than the opponent. But, we couldn't score goals. After that, the referee made them score. A goal is not possible when the linesman has his flag up. I don't understand this. We didn't have any luck with the referee in all season. The opponent won the match because the first goal is not legal," said the former two-time ISL winning coach,” added the manager.