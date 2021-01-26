Reports | Paris Saint-Germain offer Sergio Ramos three-year deal worth €15 million

That has seen PSG pounce as they know that Real Madrid won’t be able to match the salary figure and that the Madrid club are still trying to figure out a way to sign Kylian Mbappe. It does complicate any new contract negotiations for Real Madrid with Sergio Ramos and Florentino Perez reportedly yet to have a talk over the deal. Ramos’ representative, and brother, Rene has been in talks with Perez but they reportedly haven’t gone well so far.