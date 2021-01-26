Manchester City would win the Premier League title with Diego Costa, proclaims Micah Richards

Despite having a squad filled with extremely talented players, Manchester City endured a tough start to the season but even with things back on track, the Cityzens are struggling to score goals. That has a lot to do with Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero’s struggles to find the net with Phil Foden, at the moment, the club’s top scorer with nine goals across all competitions. That is despite the youngster playing sparingly for the club with Sterling and Ilkay Gundogan top-scoring for City in the league with five goals.