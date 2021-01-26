ISL 2020-21 | We scored one goal and the one point was deserved, asserts Csaba Laszlo

Today at 12:23 PM
Chennaiyin FC head coach Csaba Laszlo admitted that they deserved the point they earned out of their game against Mumbai City FC last Monday evening. The ‘Marina Machans’ are currently at the fifth position in the league table, having collected 16 points from 14 matches, including three wins.
Chennaiyin FC kept their championship hopes alive, having played out a hard-fought 1-1 draw against league leaders Mumbai City FC at the GMC Stadium, in Bambolin, last Monday evening. Even though the stats were swayed in favour of the 'Islanders' and it was Mumbai City FC taking the lead in the 21st minute of the game, a spot-kick from Ismael Goncalves.
"On one side, Isma (Esmael Goncalves) and Jakub Syvestr are similar kinds of strikers but on the other side I was pushing the team to be offensive and score goals. We scored one goal and the one point was deserved. There could have been more but I am not unsatisfied," said Csaba Laszlo, during the post-match press conference.
The ‘Marina Machans’ were dejected after the loss to ATK-Mohun Bagan, having conceded a solitary goal in the dying minutes of the game a few days ago. But, Laszlo is happy with the strong mentality his players showed last night and lauded their fighting spirit.
"The team showed a strong mentality. After the ATK Mohun Bagan match, I had seen a lot of sad faces in the dressing room. There was reason to be sad as it was a very painful match to lose. But what I saw today is they came back and showed a very good spirit,” added the manager.
