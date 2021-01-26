ISL 2020-21 | We scored one goal and the one point was deserved, asserts Csaba Laszlo

Chennaiyin FC kept their championship hopes alive, having played out a hard-fought 1-1 draw against league leaders Mumbai City FC at the GMC Stadium, in Bambolin, last Monday evening. Even though the stats were swayed in favour of the ‘Islanders’ and it was Mumbai City FC taking the lead in the 21st minute of the game, a spot-kick from Ismael Goncalves. Chennaiyin FC head coach Csaba Laszlo admitted that they deserved the point they earned out of their game against Mumbai City FC last Monday evening.