ISL 2020-21 | Have enough depth in squad to fill in missing players, admits Ishfaq Ahmed

Kerala Blasters FC have walked down the redemption path in the past four matches, having won a couple of game and shared points in the remaining two after a disastrous start to the season. Unfortunately, the ‘Tuskers’ will miss out on the services of their head coach Kibu Vicuna and two of their most potent weapons – Jeakson Singh and Rahul KP, owing to disciplinary issues. But, their assistant coach Ishfaq Ahmed feels that they have enough depth in their squad to fill in the boots of missing players on Wednesday evening.