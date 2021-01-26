ISL 2020-21 | Ahmed Jahouh gifted away two points, admits Sergio Lobera

"We need to avoid these kinds of situations. We have players with experience and we need to know when to do certain things and when not to do. Obviously, it was a big mistake but now we have to focus on the next game. (Ahmed) Jahouh is a very good player and has done well throughout this season but he needs to improve in certain areas. Today he gave away a gift and we lost two points," said Sergio Lobera, after the game.