Honestly believe that Karim Benzema will return to Olympique Lyon, confesses Karim Djaziri

Yet few forget that Benzema hasn’t spent the entirety of his career in Spain, with the 33-year-old thriving for Olympique Lyon. It saw the striker win four Ligue 1 titles, score 66 goals for the club before he signed for Real Madrid and Karim Djaziri believes that Benzema is going back. The Frenchman’s former agent admitted that the striker has “Lyon in his heart” and Djaziri “honestly believes” Benzema will return to France one day. He further added that the 33-year-old constantly talks about and watches every game that Lyon play.