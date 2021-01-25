Reports | Frank Lampard to be sacked by Chelsea after torrid run of form

Despite what has been a torrid run of form for Chelsea, few expected Frank Lampard to be sacked by the club but that is reportedly the case. The Telegraph, and Matt Law, have reported that the Blues have parted ways with their club legend less than a day after the club’s win over Luton Town in the FA Cup. This has not come as a surprise to many despite reports indicating that Chelsea were willing to give Lampard time to sort out the club’s problems.